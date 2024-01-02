Modi pays tribute to prominent departed citizens of Tamil Nadu at Tiruchi meet

January 02, 2024 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed anguish over the loss of lives during the recent rain in Chennai and Southern districts of the State and the recent death of DMDK founder Vijayakanth.

The last few weeks of 2023 had been difficult for many people in Tamil Nadu. “We have lost fellow citizens due to the heavy rain and there has been significant loss of property. I was deeply moved by the condition of the affected families. The Central government stands by the people of Tamil Nadu at this time of crisis. We are providing every possible support to the State government,” he said, speaking at the public function to mark the opening of new terminal of Tiruchi Airport and other projects.

“A few days ago, we lost Vijayakanthji. He was a captain not only in the world of cinema but also in politics. He won the hearts of the people. As a politician, he always put national interest above everything. I pay my tributes to him and express my condolences to his family and admirers,” he said.

The Prime Minister went on to recollect the contribution of agricultural scientist M.S.Swaminathan, who passed away during the year, another stalwart of the State. “He played an important role in ensuring food security of the country,” he observed.

Addressing the audience repeatedly as ‘En kudumbamae,’ (My dear family), Mr. Modi said Tamil Nadu reflected India’s heritage and culture. The Tamil language is treasure trove of cultural heritage. Tamil Nadu produced famous poets such as Thiruvalluvar and Subramania Bharati and scientific and technological brains such as Sir C.V.Raman. “I have several Tamil friends and I have learnt much about Tamil culture from them. That is why I could not help refer to Tamil Nadu and Tamil language wherever I go. I draw fresh energy whenever I visit the State,” he said.