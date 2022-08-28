Modi and Amit Shah cannot resolve feud in AIADMK, says Palaniswami

‘AIADMK has been taking decisions independently’

The AIADMK does not believe that the ongoing internal feud in the party could be resolved through the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami told reporters on Sunday.

He said the AIADMK had been taking decisions independently since the days of its founder M.G. Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa, and added that the party would continue to toe the approach.

On the statement made by Justice Arumugasamy that no one was there to take care of Jayalalithaa, Mr. Palaniswami said he could speak about it only after the report was tabled in the State Assembly.

On former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam’s statement that V.K. Sasikala and AMMK leader T.T.V. Dinakaran should be re-admitted in the party, Mr. Palaniswami said his stand was to honour aspirations of the cadre.