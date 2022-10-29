Modernised cinemas are a hit with Tiruchi viewers

Catering to a multilingual audience has become possible with the increase in cinemas, as Kannada and Telugu blockbusters like Kantara, KGF and RRR have run to full houses in Tiruchi

People queue up to watch the latest release at LA cinema which has recently introduced two more screens at its Fort Station Road complex in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: M. Srinath

Cinemas in Tiruchi are upgrading their facilities to wean away audiences from Internet-based ‘over-the-top’ (OTT) entertainment platform and treat them to the multiplex experience.

“When the film is good and the hall is well-maintained, customers do not mind paying the higher ticket prices. Earlier, only festival releases used to rule the roost at the box office; nowadays any movie with a good story draws crowds through the year,” A. Joseph Francis, Managing Partner, LA Cinemas, told The Hindu.

On Friday, LA Cinemas, which runs several halls in the city and central districts, launched two more screens in addition to the existing theatre complex on Fort Station Road. “We have refurbished our 230-seater Maxi and 95-seater Mini halls to cater to a growing viewership base. Though there was a lull in business for a few months last year, people have come back to the cinemas purely for the experience of having an outing with friends and family,” said Mr. Francis.

A change in the film exhibition model has also helped in reviving the business. “Earlier, the same movie will be circulated in several cinemas within the city after it was released on one screen; now the demand for cinemas in the city to show the same films on the same days has gone up. Post-lockdown, audiences are back in cinemas,” said a management representative of BHELEC Cinema in Kailasapuram. The hall, built in 1974, reopened in a modern avatar in 2019 with upgraded technology.

Catering to a multilingual audience has also become possible with the increase in cinemas. Kannada and Telugu blockbusters like Kantara, KGF and RRR have run to full houses in Tiruchi, while the market for Hollywood and Tamil-dubbed films is also buoyant, said the BHELEC representative.

Large screens are an added bonus to enjoying movies with special effects and dramatic fight sequences.

“Tamil film Vikram had an OTT release pretty soon after its theatrical release, but viewers still flocked to the halls to watch it. The success of Ponninyin Selvan:1 is largely due to its cinematography that is best seen on a big screen,” said Mr. Francis.

Dwindling business for its 38-year-old hall in Tiruverumbur forced Shanthi Theatre to close down for a complete interior makeover in March 2021, and reopen as Shanthi Cinemas in February this year. “We have modernised our hall and added air-conditioning. Sound effects are better due to the new systems we have installed, and we have brought down the seating capacity from 476 to 369, to create a less crowded atmosphere,” said proprietor A. Balamurugan.

Several modern cinemas have also opened doors in Sangliandapuram and Tiruvanaikovil, and are doing well, aided by online ticket booking.