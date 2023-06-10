ADVERTISEMENT

Modernisation of 12 tanks in Mayiladuthurai proposed

June 10, 2023 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

N. Sai Charan

The neglected tank near Mayiladuthurai subjail. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mayiladuthurai district administration has chalked out a plan to take up 12 tanks, which are in neglect, for rejuvenation and modernisation under the Kalaignar Nagarpura Membattu Thittam (KNMT).

The initiative comes in the aftermath of the concerns expressed by activists and residents of Mayiladuthurai regarding the poor conditions of a few tanks in the heart of the town.

Activist J. Deepak Vasanth observed that the tank situated adjacent to the Mayiladuthurai subjail was poor as full of domestic waste. Garbage and plastic materials from the nearby residential areas were dumped in the tank, particularly during nights.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The extent of a few other tanks in the town limits, including the tank at Mamarathumedai and Semmankulam in Koranad, has been reduced over the years because of constant neglect.

To rejuvenate the tanks in a comprehensive manner the district administration has decided to utilise funds under KNMT. Works are under way in Angalamman tank near combined court complex.

Collector AP. Mahabharathi told The Hindu the district administration had chalked out a plan to take up 12 more tanks under the scheme. He also added that the tanks within the towns limits would be rejuvenated and modernised on a priority basis and dumping of waste would be strictly curtailed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US