HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Modernisation of 12 tanks in Mayiladuthurai proposed

June 10, 2023 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

N. Sai Charan
The neglected tank near Mayiladuthurai subjail.

The neglected tank near Mayiladuthurai subjail. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mayiladuthurai district administration has chalked out a plan to take up 12 tanks, which are in neglect, for rejuvenation and modernisation under the Kalaignar Nagarpura Membattu Thittam (KNMT).

The initiative comes in the aftermath of the concerns expressed by activists and residents of Mayiladuthurai regarding the poor conditions of a few tanks in the heart of the town.

Activist J. Deepak Vasanth observed that the tank situated adjacent to the Mayiladuthurai subjail was poor as full of domestic waste. Garbage and plastic materials from the nearby residential areas were dumped in the tank, particularly during nights.

The extent of a few other tanks in the town limits, including the tank at Mamarathumedai and Semmankulam in Koranad, has been reduced over the years because of constant neglect.

To rejuvenate the tanks in a comprehensive manner the district administration has decided to utilise funds under KNMT. Works are under way in Angalamman tank near combined court complex.

Collector AP. Mahabharathi told The Hindu the district administration had chalked out a plan to take up 12 more tanks under the scheme. He also added that the tanks within the towns limits would be rejuvenated and modernised on a priority basis and dumping of waste would be strictly curtailed.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.