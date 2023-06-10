Modernisation of 12 tanks in Mayiladuthurai proposed

June 10, 2023 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

Mayiladuthurai district administration has chalked out a plan to take up 12 tanks, which are in neglect, for rejuvenation and modernisation under the Kalaignar Nagarpura Membattu Thittam (KNMT).

The initiative comes in the aftermath of the concerns expressed by activists and residents of Mayiladuthurai regarding the poor conditions of a few tanks in the heart of the town.

Activist J. Deepak Vasanth observed that the tank situated adjacent to the Mayiladuthurai subjail was poor as full of domestic waste. Garbage and plastic materials from the nearby residential areas were dumped in the tank, particularly during nights.

The extent of a few other tanks in the town limits, including the tank at Mamarathumedai and Semmankulam in Koranad, has been reduced over the years because of constant neglect.

To rejuvenate the tanks in a comprehensive manner the district administration has decided to utilise funds under KNMT. Works are under way in Angalamman tank near combined court complex.

Collector AP. Mahabharathi told The Hindu the district administration had chalked out a plan to take up 12 more tanks under the scheme. He also added that the tanks within the towns limits would be rejuvenated and modernised on a priority basis and dumping of waste would be strictly curtailed.