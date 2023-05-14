Modern traffic police booths to come up in Tiruchi city

May 14, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi city police, in association with a private company, have started to install prefabricated modern traffic police booths at 21 locations in the city.

Last year, the police mooted a proposal to install modern traffic police booths at various locations in the city to monitor and prevent criminal activities and regulate traffic movement.

In association with Gulf Engineering, a private company based out of Karaikudi, the city police had planned to install modern traffic police booths at 21 locations. The company will bear the installation and maintenance costs of the booths under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds, said police sources.

The air-conditioned booth with a public addressing system will have a work station for police personnel on duty, a computer with an internet facility for surveillance, an integrated radio station, a water tank and washroom facilities.

The booth will be a self-reliant solar-powered tower with digital clocks on all sides and LED digital panels to display traffic rules, remote signal access control, and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Cameras.

As per the proposal, these traffic booths will come up near major junctions, including Thiruvanaikoil, Palpannai, Srirangam old bus stand, Malaikottai, Head post office, TVS Tolgate, Railway zonal office, and Aristo roundabout. The cost of installing a booth is estimated to be around ₹ 16 lakh and works are underway near Gandhi Market arch.

After a detailed review with the officers from Police Department and Tiruchi Corporation about its functioning, works for installing booths at other proposed sites will start by incorporating the feedback, sources added.