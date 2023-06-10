Modern laundry, tailoring unit for SHGs from backward communities launched in Pudukottai

June 10, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Department of Pudukottai district has launched a modern laundry and readymade garment unit with the aim of empowering self-help groups (SHGs) in the region.

The two projects were formally inaugurated on Saturday by Law Minister S. Regupathy in the presence of District Collector I.S. Mercy Ramya and senior officials.

The new laundry, situated on Surya Nagar Plot in Pudkottai town, will be run by the Suryakula Self-Help Group, and is equipped with an electrical washing machine, clothes dryer and ironing table.

Drishti Self-Help Group will operate the readymade garment unit, equipped with an electric sewing machine, pattern-cutting tool, interlock stitcher, and designing table, at Nizam Colony.

Both the ventures have been established with a budget of ₹3 lakh each, with both SHGs having a membership of 10 apiece, according to the statement.

Mr. Regupathy advised those from the poorer sections of society to be aware of government welfare schemes seek help from the authorities in order to improve their circumstances.

V. Muthuraja, MLA, and M. Selvi, District Revenue Officer, were among the officials present at the inauguration.