Modern hatchery unit inaugurated

November 18, 2022 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - THANJAVUR

A modern hatchery unit, native chicken unit, interactive voice response system (IVRS) and herbarium were inaugurated at Veterinary College and Research Institute at Orathanadu on Friday by K.N. Selvakumar, Vice-Chancellor, Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS).

The newly-constructed buildings would help hatch 34,272 eggs per batch and produce 11,400 chicks per week which will help rural farmers and support their livelihood through native chicken rearing, Mr. Selvakumar said.

The herbarium would preserve specimen samples of medicinal plants and the IVRS facility would help farmers in primary health care of their livestock and poultry on important diseases, he said.

Mr. Selvakumar also participated in the valedictory of the training programme on ‘Avian and exotic pet medicine - emergency and critical care management’ and distributed certificates to the participants. N. Narmatha, Dean, Veterinary College and Research Institute, Orathanadu, and others participated, according to a communication from the institute.