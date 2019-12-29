Tiruchi Corporation's modern fish market to be thrown open soon

Work on a modern fish market, being constructed by the Tiruchi City Corporation in Kasivilangi on Kuzhumani Road, is nearing completion. Officials said that the market will soon be thrown open to the public.

The fish market is being constructed on a 1.5-acre site at a cost of ₹3.32 crore. The work, which began a few years ago, came in for appreciation from residents and patients of several hospitals in the area around the Puthur fish market as they would be spared of the foul smell they had been putting up with.

The fish market section within the Puthur market would be shifted to the new facility to overcome space constraints.

The built-up area at the new market would be 10,854 square feet. A retail market with 25 shops will be set up on a 6,905 square feet area, and seven wholesale outlets will be established in the remaining space. The facility will also include a restroom, athroom and parking facilities for two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

Space has also been earmarked for installation of an ATM kiosk.

Puthur complex

Meanwhile, in the Puthur market, the civic body is moving ahead with its plan to construct a commercial complex . The building work will begin after the fish vendors shift to the new market and vegetable vendors are accommodated at the Woraiyur market, officials said.

The Puthur commercial complex, planned as a three-floor structure, will have a built-up area of 10,250 square metres. A parking lot with a capacity to accommodate 53 cars and 128 two-wheelers will be created at the basement. The ground and first floors would have retail shops. It has been planned to construct a food court and multi-purpose halls on second and third floors. A sum of ₹20.20 crore had been allotted for the project, which would be taken up under Smart Cities Mission programme. Tenders have been floated for construction of the commercial complex.