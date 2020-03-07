Modern fish market to be opened soon

TIRUCHI

07 March 2020 06:49 IST

It has been constructed at a cost of ₹3.32 crore

A fish market being constructed by the Tiruchi corporation at Kasivilangi in Woraiyur will open soon. Vendors at Puthur Market will be shifted to it.

The modern market spread over 1.5 acre has been constructed at a cost of ₹3.32 crore, funded jointly by the National Fisheries Development Board and the civic body. The civic body has constructed 32 retail outlets, seven for wholesale vendors and an area of 20,000 square feet has been allocated for auctions. The facility will also include a restroom, a bathroom and parking facilities for two-wheelers and four-wheelers. Space has also been earmarked for an ATM kiosk.

The project was mooted in 2016, but following protests by local fish vendors and opposition from residents on Kuzhumani Road, it did not take off. Now it is almost complete and will soon be inaugurated, Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian said.

The fish market is three km away from Puthur fish market near Thennur. Residents and nearby private clinics and hospitals had raised many complaints regarding lack of hygiene there. “Meat and fish markets are usually located on the outskirts, away from residential areas. This new market is located at a suitable location,” an official said.

Mr. Sivasubramanian said the fish vendors would be relocated to the Kasivilangi market within 10 days. “Work has been delayed for a long time. We will ensure that this time it will go according to plan. The vendors will be shifted within a week and demolition of the Puthur market will start within 10 days. The vendors at the vegetable market too will be relocated,” he said.