Modern fish market in Tiruchi awaits inauguration for more than 10 months

January 23, 2024 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Almost 10 months have passed since the construction of the fish-cum meat market on the rear side of Gandhi Market on East Boulevard Road in the city. However, it is yet to be thrown open to public.

Tiruchi Corporation constructed the two-storey building on about 25,000 square feet that could house 148 stalls with separate provisions for fish, poultry, and meat. The market was constructed on the rear side of Gandhi Market on East Boulevard Road at a cost of ₹13 crore by utilising the funds sanctioned under the Smart Cities Mission. A cold storage facility, which was not available in the old market, was established in the newly built modern market based on the request of traders.

The civic body took up construction after demolishing the dilapidated structures of the 50-year-old market that housed around 60 fish, meat, and chicken stalls. Before demolition, the fish and meat vendors at the market were relocated to Diamond Jubilee Bazaar and the space near the abattoir. The construction work was completed in Marchl last year.

Though the traders, who operate in a temporary location, are eager to move to the new complex, there is still no signs of inauguration.

According to sources, a combination of factors including litigation by a section of traders and intense lobbying for allotment of shops to the existing traders with nominal rent are said to have delayed the inauguration.

When contacted, M. Anbazhagan, Mayor, told The Hindu that pending litigation and existing traders seeking priority in allotment of shops were the main reasons for the delay in opening the fish market. Steps were being taken to bring the litigation to an end. Talks were held with the traders on fixing rent for the shops. A method was worked out and an auction would soon be conducted to allot shops. The market would be opened within a month, he said.