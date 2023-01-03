ADVERTISEMENT

Modern check post opened along Tiruchi-Chennai Bypass Road

January 03, 2023 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - IRUCHI:

The Hindu Bureau

Commissioner of Police G. Karthikeyan (third from right) at the modern check post set up along Tiruchi-Chennai Bypass Road on Tuesday.

T

A new building to house the modern check post-5 at ‘Y’ road junction along the busy Tiruchi-Chennai Bypass Road was inaugurated by the Commissioner of Police G. Karthikeyan on Tuesday. 

The modern check post coming under the Srirangam police station limits and equipped with a couple of Automatic Number Plate Reader cameras and public address system would function round-the-clock. Police personnel would be deployed in shifts at the check post. The cameras would capture the registration number of vehicles passing on the by pass road.

A police press release said the check post had been established to check vehicles entering Tiruchi and those leaving the city to prevent crimes and monitor the movements of anti-social elements.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The check post would also enable police personnel in curbing crimes in advance at Azhagiripuram in Tiruvanaikoil, Timmarayasamuthram, Kondayampettai, Kallanai road and Tiruvalarcholai, the release added. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US