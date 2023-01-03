HamberMenu
Modern check post opened along Tiruchi-Chennai Bypass Road

January 03, 2023 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - IRUCHI:

The Hindu Bureau
Commissioner of Police G. Karthikeyan (third from right) at the modern check post set up along Tiruchi-Chennai Bypass Road on Tuesday.

T

A new building to house the modern check post-5 at ‘Y’ road junction along the busy Tiruchi-Chennai Bypass Road was inaugurated by the Commissioner of Police G. Karthikeyan on Tuesday. 

The modern check post coming under the Srirangam police station limits and equipped with a couple of Automatic Number Plate Reader cameras and public address system would function round-the-clock. Police personnel would be deployed in shifts at the check post. The cameras would capture the registration number of vehicles passing on the by pass road.

A police press release said the check post had been established to check vehicles entering Tiruchi and those leaving the city to prevent crimes and monitor the movements of anti-social elements.

The check post would also enable police personnel in curbing crimes in advance at Azhagiripuram in Tiruvanaikoil, Timmarayasamuthram, Kondayampettai, Kallanai road and Tiruvalarcholai, the release added. 

