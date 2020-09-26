Modern bus stand coming up in Nannilam

A modernised bus stand is coming up at a cost of ₹3 crore at Nannilam in Tiruvarur district under Capital Grant Subsidy scheme.

A complex with 24 shops, a restaurant, two waiting rooms for passengers, 10 bus bays, free lavatories, and a compound wall for 200 metres figure among the amenities. Also, 42,000 square ft of floor space in the bus stand will be tar-topped, Food Minister R. Kamaraj said on Friday, after inspecting the progress of works along with Collector T. Anand.

They also inspected an overhead water tank being constructed at a cost of ₹70 lakh at Nallamangudi.

Mr. Kamaraj who also took stock of COVID prevention activities said the spread of the pandemic was under control in the district, owing to the combined efforts of different government departments.

Eighty-five percent of the infected patients in the district had returned home after successful treatment, he said.