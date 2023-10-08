Modern bins remain unutilised due to delay in procuring specialised vehicles

October 08, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Corporation continues to face challenges in commissioning the modern bins installed in public places in the city due to delay in procuring specialised vehicles to unload the bins.

The modern bin project was proposed in February 2021 to install around 175 bins across the city and procure five specialised waste collection vehicles for ₹14 crore under the Smart City Mission.

A Bengaluru-based firm was roped in to supply the 175 bins and five trucks with cranes and bin-emptying mechanisms. As there was a delay in supplying the bins, the civic body revised the order to 40 bins and two specialised trucks a few months back. While the bins were supplied, the specialised trucks were not supplied by the firm.

The civic body, in November 2022, installed around 40 semi-underground garbage bins at garbage-vulnerable points in the city in the first phase. Of these, eight modern bins were placed outside the banana market, and the rest were placed at G Corner and Viragupettai areas.

Made of galvanised steel, the waterproof bins with sensors alert the workers to collect the waste once filled. Over 40% of their structure is beneath the surface level, and the lids remain closed to prevent stray cattle from rummaging through the garbage. The bins have foot-operated levers to open and close the lids, a special feature introduced to prevent overflowing garbage.

“Since the bins are heavy, they can be unloaded only using crane-mounted trucks, which will lift the bins from the surface to empty them,” said a senior Corporation official.

Though the modern bins were placed last year, the bins remain unutilised, and the vendors at the banana market are forced to dump the huge waste generated by the market on the road leading to shrinking motorable space.

According to the officials, the non-availability of specialised vehicles has led to the failure of the project, and the already installed modern bins remain idle. “The delay in supplying the special trucks defeated the purpose of the project. We will soon find an alternative to make use of the bins,” the official added.

