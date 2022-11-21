 Modern bins installed at banana market in Tiruchi

November 21, 2022 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - TIRUCHI

In an effort to curb littering in public places, the Corporation has installed modern garbage bins at ‘Vazhakkai mandi’, the wholesale banana market functioning adjacent to Gandhi Market in Tiruchi.

According to the Corporation, around eight semi-underground garbage bins have been installed outside the market in the first phase. “We have planned to restore the practice of placing bins on a pilot basis. If the initiative yields the desired outcome, we will consider expanding the plan to other garbage-accumulation points in the city,” said a senior official.

Spread over about two acres, the Vazhakkai mandi encompasses more than 50 wholesale and retail vendors and produces around 15 tonne of waste per day, which increases during special occasions.

In the absence of garbage bins, the vendors are forced to dump the huge waste generated by the market on the road. “Waste produced by the market is indiscriminately dumped on the road, which adds to the shrinking of motorable space,” said S. Nagaraj, a commuter.

The civic body has identified spots to restore modern bins at garbage vulnerable points, for which they have plans to procure around 175 modern semi-underground bins and five specialised waste collection vehicles at a cost of ₹14 crore under the Smart City Mission.

Made of galvanised steel, the waterproof bins with sensors and a pedal to open and close the lids will have over 40% of their structure beneath the surface level, over a concrete platform. Each bin can accommodate four cubic metre of waste.

“The bins equipped with sensors will alert the workers to collect the waste once filled. Subsequently, the waste collection vehicle will reach the spot to empty the bins. The bins will have lids and remain closed to prevent stray cattle from rummaging through the garbage,” said a sanitation official.

In order to empty the modern bins, crane-mounted vehicles will lift the bins from the surface to empty them. “Two crane-mounted waste collection vehicles have been purchased for this purpose,” he added.