Modern AC waiting hall complex inaugurated at Thanjavur railway junction

The new facility aims to provide superior comfort to travellers and enhance passenger amenities at the station

Published - June 09, 2024 05:59 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
An inside view of the AC waiting hall complex at Thanjavur railway junction

An inside view of the AC waiting hall complex at Thanjavur railway junction | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A modern air-conditioned waiting hall complex at Thanjavur railway junction to provide superior comfort to rail passengers and enhance passenger amenities was inaugurated by the Divisional Railway Manager, Tiruchi, M.S. Anbalagan, on Sunday.

The new AC waiting hall complex has been developed under the Build Operate Transfer (BOT) model. The contract for this project was awarded through e-auction to a Coimbatore-based private firm. The contract period is 15 years and licence fee would be paid to the railways. 

The waiting hall complex offers a range of facilities to enhance passenger experience. This includes cloak rooms for safe storage of luggage, coffee shop for refreshments and premium toilets for gents and ladies, besides facilities for Divyangjan (persons with disabilities).

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Anbalagan said the new facility was designed to be user-friendly ensuring accessibility to all passengers, including those with special needs. This initiative is part of a broader effort of the railways to upgrade infrastructure and provide world-class service to travellers, a press release from the Tiruchi Railway Division said.

