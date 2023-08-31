Modern abattoir in Tiruchi falls into ruin

August 31, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The modern abattoir built about seven years ago on East Boulevard Road near the Gandhi Market is slowly falling into ruin as it has not been made operational till date.

It was with a view to end the practice of slaughtering goats and sheep for meat in open places, that the Tiruchi Corporation came up with a proposal to build a modern abattoir about seven years ago. It subsequently built the facility at an estimate of ₹3.57 crore. While the Ministry of Food Processing contributed 47% of the total cost, the State government contributed 28%. The Tiruchi Corporation contributed the remaining 28%.

It was said that Tiruchi was among the few local bodies in the State to establish a modern abattoir. The officials expected that it would ensure that meat traders follow the guidelines of the Code of Hygienic Practices for Fresh Meat prescribed by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

About 500 sheep and goats can be slaughtered here a day. It does not require manual intervention to slaughter the meat animals except for positioning them in the abattoir. Seven years have gone by since the facility was set up at the centrally located place in the city. But it did not take off except for a few days of the trial run. Since then, it has been kept closed. Instead of using the facility, goats and sheep are slaughtered in a corner near the abattoir. The workers, who were engaged in the task, followed the traditional method of slaughtering.

Inquiries revealed that the abattoir had encountered some technical glitches in the beginning. The goats, which were subjected for slaughtering to test the efficiency of the abattoir, got stuck in the equipment. Since it took a long time to complete the slaughtering process, the traders were said to have lost patience. Moreover, the Corporation did not appoint a competent person to run the abattoir and facility remains closed.

It was also said that the abattoir did not have proper facility for safe disposal of waste. The traders of banana market were said to have raised strong objection to the flow of animal blood into the area where they stacked up banana bunches for auction. It was also said to have influenced the officials to defer the opening of the abattoir.

It was alleged that several equipment in the abattoir had been taken away by unidentified persons as it has remained closed for a long time. The facility looks like a dilapidated structure.

“The facility could have been used well if the Corporation appointed a suitable person to operate it. The caretakers did not have sufficient knowledge of abattoirs. It has ultimately led to the facility facing extinction,” says a meat trader of Bheema Nagar, who usually take the goats for slaughtering at the Gandhi Market.