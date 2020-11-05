Modern Aavin parlour to come up at Tharagampatti

Karur

05 November 2020 19:26 IST

A modern Aavin parlour will come up at Tharagampatti near here at a cost of ₹5.5 lakh, according to Transport Minister M. R. Vijayabaskar.

Inaugurating a milk chilling plant at P. Udayanpatti at an estimate of ₹7 lakh, he said that it was the 5th chilling plant in the district. Other plants located at Karur, Chinnandipatti, Velayuthampalayam and Thaliyampatti had a capacity to process 5,000 litres of milk. Since the Karur district Milk Producers’ Union came into being in August 2019, a number of initiatives had been undertaken to increase the cooperative milk societies and members. About 79,000 litres of milk was being procured from 155 milk societies. The procurement was expected to touch 1 lakh litres in January or February.

Advertising

Advertising

Collector S. Malarvizhi accompanied the Minister.