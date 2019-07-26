Several parts of Pudukottai district received moderate rainfall on Thursday with Ayinkudi in Aranthangi taluk recording the maximum of 63 mm in the district during the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 a.m. on Friday.

The chief amount of rainfall recorded in other parts of the district during the same period were (in mm): Karaiyur 43.40, Manamelkudi 35.40, Ponnamaravathi 30, Pudukottai 28, Karambakudi 23.40, Keeranur 22.40, Gandharavakottai 22, Illuppur and Kudimiyanmalai 20 each, Malaiyur 19.20, Perungalur 16.60, Annavasal 15, Udaiyalipatti 12.120 and Kattumavadi 11.

In Tiruchi district, Navalurkuttapattu recorded 17.60, Marungapuri 17.40, Manapparai 16.40, Thuvakudi 13.20, Kuppampatti 12, Thathaiyerngarpet 10 and Tiruchi Airport 9.30 mm of rainfall during the same period