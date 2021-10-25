Moderate rainfall in Tiruchi, Pudukottai

Tiruchi

25 October 2021 19:58 IST

Parts of Tiruchi district experienced sharp showers on Monday as overcast conditions prevailed in the region for most part of the day.

Tiruchi City received a couple of spells of rain during the day on Monday, bringing down the day time temperature substantially, after some mild showers on Sunday night. The city also received a spell of heavy rain in the evening, inundating several low lying areas and arterial roads. The steel shelter at the Oil Mill bus stop in Ariyamangalam collapsed causing minor injuries to two persons. Five persons were injured when lightning struck at the house of a farmer, Selvam, at Chinna Alampatti, on Sunday night.

Advertising

Advertising

Navalurkuttapattu in the district recorded a maximum of 36.20 mm of rainfall during the 24 hour period ending at 8.30 a.m. on Monday. Musiri recorded 15 mm and Tiruchi Junction 7 mm during the same period.

Overnight shower combined with inflows received due to rains in the past few days, resulted in overflow of Pallavankulam in Pudukottai town. This lead to inundation of the adjacent Santhanathaswamy Temple. V. Muthuraja, MLA, inspected the temple and the tank and instructed officials to take steps to drain the water.

Viralimalai in the district recorded 102 mm of rainfall in 24 hours till Monday morning. Other areas that saw good rainfall were Kudimiyanmalai (85 mm), Annavasal (55), Ponnamaravathi (52.40) Keeranur (46), Avudaiyarkovil (30.20) and Pudukottai (22)