Moderate rainfall in central region

Several parts of the central region received moderate showers since Wednesday with some isolated pockets registering heavy rainfall in a few districts.

Thirukuvalai in Nagapattinam district recorded very heavy rainfall of 126.50 mm during the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 a.m. on Thursday. Sirkazhi in neighbouring Mayiladuthurai district registered 63.8 mm. The heavy rainfall in a few places in Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam districts inundated paddy fields. Agaramsigur (92 mm) and Labbaikudikadu (88 mm) in Perambalur district also received heavy rainfall during the same period. Other parts of the region received moderate showers.

Collectors of the core delta districts of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam declared a holiday for schools and colleges on Thursday as a precautionary measure.

Overcast conditions prevailed in most parts of the region, including Tiruchi city, with mild to moderate showers in some places on Thursday.