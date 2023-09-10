Model school inaugurated in Karur

September 10, 2023 12:49 am | Updated 12:49 am IST - KARUR

A model government school was inaugurated at Mayanur in Karur on Friday.

Collector T. Prabhushankar, who declared open the school, said the government has sanctioned ₹2.25 crore for construction buildings for the school, established at the District Institute of Education and Training campus.

The institution was situated in an accessible place, off the Tiruchi-Karur National Highway. High scoring students from government schools have been selected for study at the model school. Hostels, classrooms with Internet connectivity, library, laboratories and other amenities have been provided. Teachers and wardens have been appointed for the school. Teachers at the school would help the students achieve their career goals, he said.

Apart from academics, yoga, painting and other employability skill training would be imparted to the students, Mr. Prabhushankar said called upon the students to enjoy their learning experience and focus on holistic growth.