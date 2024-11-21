Model school in Tiruchi to start functioning by next academic year

Work on construction of the model Corporation Higher Secondary School at Edamalaipatti Pudur is progressing well, and the officials expect to complete the project before the next academic year.

The project is taken by the Tiruchi Corporation and is being constructed on a 2.91-acre site in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar on an outlay of ₹9.90 crore sourced from the Corporation’s Education Fund. The construction started in May 2023, and it was initially slated to be completed before March.

However, the project faced delays due to unforeseen challenges. “Around 70% of the civil work has been completed, and the pending work will be completed within three months. The school will be ready before the start of next academic year, enabling classes to begin on schedule,” said a Corporation official.

The school, which has 35,000 square feet of built-up space, aims to provide better educational facilities and improve the quality of education. Currently, the city has only one Corporation higher secondary school, located on East Boulevard Road.

The school will have state-of-the-art facilities, including hi-tech labs, a library, smart classrooms, a playground, an auditorium, larger classrooms and an assembly area with an open-air auditorium in the middle of the academic blocks.

The ground floor and the first floor of the building will house 16 classrooms, two staffrooms, an office room, a lab and sanitary complexes. The design of the school was chalked out in a way that facilitates wider corridors, staircases, natural lighting and open-air ventilation.

At present the Corporation elementary school and the high school function from the same campus on Kaliammankoil Street, resulting in space constraints due to a lack of classrooms. Keeping in view the spurt in enrolment, it has been decided to shift Classes VI to X to the new facility once it is ready.