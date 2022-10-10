Tiruchirapalli

Model school for Plus Two students set up

A residential school for a group of academically brilliant second-year higher secondary school-level students has been set up at a private college for education at Ammaiyappan in the district under the Model School Scheme.

A total of 80 students, 40 boys and 40 girls, have been selected from the government-run schools in Tiruvarur district based on their performance in the eligibility tests and their scores in the Plus One examinations. The students admitted at this Model School would be trained on how to pursue their higher studies in premier institutions of medicine, engineering, law and other professional programmes overcoming the socio-economic barriers and factors like teacher or infrastructure facility shortages in the educational institutions they had pursued their school education earlier, sources added.


