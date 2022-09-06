Model school for brilliant higher secondary students gets functional 

Special Correspondent
September 06, 2022 20:55 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NAGAPATTINAM:

The residential school for academically-brilliant higher secondary students under the Model Schools Scheme has started functioning in Nagapattinam district.

Such schools to prepare students to excel in entrance exams for professional courses were announced in 15 backward districts.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The academic activities for the school were launched at Poravacheri Panchayat by the District Collector A. Arun Thamburaj on Monday.

The school will function with an intake of 40 students each in English and Tamil medium sections.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Eighty students have been admitted in Plus Two and 80 more are to be admitted into Plus One, according to officials.

The scheme envisages fructification of the higher educational dreams of students in premier institutions of medicine, engineering, law and other professional programmes, overcoming socio-economic barriers and factors like teacher shortage or inadequacy of facilities in the schools.

During 2021-22, the government had trained 800 students in 10 model schools. An allotment of ₹ 24.55 crore was made for the purpose.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app