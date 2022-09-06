Model school for brilliant higher secondary students gets functional 

NAGAPATTINAM:

The residential school for academically-brilliant higher secondary students under the Model Schools Scheme has started functioning in Nagapattinam district.

Such schools to prepare students to excel in entrance exams for professional courses were announced in 15 backward districts.

The academic activities for the school were launched at Poravacheri Panchayat by the District Collector A. Arun Thamburaj on Monday.

The school will function with an intake of 40 students each in English and Tamil medium sections.

Eighty students have been admitted in Plus Two and 80 more are to be admitted into Plus One, according to officials.

The scheme envisages fructification of the higher educational dreams of students in premier institutions of medicine, engineering, law and other professional programmes, overcoming socio-economic barriers and factors like teacher shortage or inadequacy of facilities in the schools.

During 2021-22, the government had trained 800 students in 10 model schools. An allotment of ₹ 24.55 crore was made for the purpose.