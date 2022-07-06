Model library inaugurated at government school

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi going through books and periodicals at the model library inaugurated at Nachiyarkovil Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Thiruvidaimaruthur on Wednesday.

A model library with books required to hone skills of students aspiring to make a mark in their higher education career has been set up at the Nachiyarkovil Government Girls Higher Secondary School at Thiruvidaimaruthur.

The building constructed at a cost of Rs.3.50 lakhs from the District Development Fund has more than 3,000 books and periodicals to help young people prepare themselves for competitive examinations and gain entry into higher education programmes and enrich their knowledge about history, literature and other subjects.

Personal Computer Audio Cabin to go through e-books and periodicals, daily newspapers, and weekly and monthly periodicals have been made available at the model library which will be useful to around 1,400 students from nearby areas and pursuing their school education from the sixth to 12 th standard in the school in both Tamil and English medium of instruction, says a press release.

The model library was inaugurated by the School Education Minister, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi in the presence of the Collector, Dinesh Ponraj Oliver on Wednesday. The elected representatives to the Parliament and Assembly from this region and senior officials from district administration, revenue and education departments took part in the function.