Model code in force, says Tiruchi District Collector

March 16, 2024 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The election Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into “full force” in Tiruchi district, Collector M. Pradeep Kumar has said.

Addressing a press conference soon after the notification of Lok Sabha polls by the Election Commission here on Saturday, Mr. Pradeep Kumar said 27 flying squads and an equal number of static surveillance teams, besides a video surveillance and expenditure monitoring team and a video viewing team, have been formed to monitor the enforcement of the MCC in the district.

“Teams will be on duty round-the clock and maintain a vigil against distribution of cash or gifts,” he said. The teams will be deployed in three shifts round-the-clock.

Complaints on violation of the model code can be reported to the toll-free number 1800 599 5669, the WhatsApp number 684001585 at the District Control Room or the Voters Helpline 1950. Citizens can register complaints of model code violations through the C-Vigil mobile app.

As part of the model code, all political posters, banners, and stickers would be removed from government offices within 24 hours and within 48 hours on government properties, highways, bridges, and institutions. Political signage on private buildings would be removed within 72 hours.

Providing details of the electorate, Mr. Pradeep Kumar said the nine Assembly segments in Tiruchi district had 22,91,890 voters, including 11,11,573 men, 11,79,985 women and 332 third gender voters.

There will be 2,547 polling stations at 1,152 locations in the district. Based on previous incidents, 127 polling stations have been identified as vulnerable and one other as critical. The voter turnout in the 2019 Lok Sabha election was 72.33%. The district had adequate number of electronic voting machines – 6,635 ballot units, 3,386 control units, and 4,001 VVPAT (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) devices.

The Tiruchi Lok Sabha constituency comprises six Assembly segments of Srirangam, Tiruchi West, Tiruchi East, and Tiruverumbur in Tiruchi district and Gandharvakottai and Pudukottai in Pudukottai district. The constituency had a voter strength of 15,44,742, including 7,52,953 men, 7,91,548 women and 241 third gender. There will be 1,664 polling stations at 699 locations in the constituency. Of this, 147 polling stations have been identified as vulnerable.

This time, voters aged above 85 and persons with disabilities (PWDs), besides service voters, can exercise an option to vote through postal ballots from their homes. Officials will visit the identified voters at their residence and the voters will have to opt for the facility in the relevant forms. Official teams will visit the voters to collect the postal ballots in person later. Tiruchi district has 24,237 voters above the age of 85 and 24,184 persons with disabilities. There were 1,281 service voters, taking the number of voters eligible to opt for postal ballots to 49,702 in the district.

Mr. Pradeep Kumar said that persons above the age of 85 and persons with disabilities can opt to exercise their franchise at the polling stations. “We expect about 10% of the eligible voters under these two categories to opt for postal ballots,” he said.

To a question, the Collector said persons organising annadhanam during religious festivals or events can do so without any political affiliation after getting permission from the authorities concerned. Similarly, jallikattu can be held without any political affiliations, he added.