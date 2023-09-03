ADVERTISEMENT

Mock exercises to check disaster response held

September 03, 2023 12:28 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Collector A.P. Mahabharathi inspecting the disaster preparedness mock exercise at Vanagiri in Mayiladuthurai district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Mock exercises to check disaster preparedness were conducted in Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam districts on Saturday.

Five places were selected by the Revenue and Fire and Rescue Services Department to execute mock exercises to check disaster preparedness in Mayiladuthurai district.

By following the Standard Operating Procedure for disaster rescue and response, firefighters and teams from the National and State Disaster Response Forces conducted mock exercises on Saturday at Vanagiri, Tirumullaivasal, Pudupattinam, Sathankudi and Marudhapallam. Rescuing victims and providing them with first aid were among the mock drills carried out. Collector A.P. Mahabharathi inspected the mock exercises at Vanagiri.

At Therku Poigainallur, Thirupoondi, Pradhabharamapuram, Naluvedhapathi, and Agasthiyampalli in Nagapattinam district, disaster response teams conducted mock exercises to rescue victims during cyclones, floods, and fire accidents. Collector Johny Tom Varghese supervised the mock exercises and gave necessary instructions to be followed during the rescue operations.

