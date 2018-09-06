Mock exercise conducted

Collector S.Suresh Kumar interacting with rescue and relief teams during a mock exercise in Nagapattinam district on Wednesday.

A tsunami mock exercise was held at select coastal villages across the delta districts on Wednesday to test the preparedness of the rescue agencies.

The drill was organised under the auspices of the National Disaster Management Authority and Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services at Seruthur and Sathankudi in Nagapattinam district, Keezhathottam and Somanathanpattinam in Thanjavur district and Kovilanthoppu and Senkankadu in Tiruvarur district and in Karaikal district.

The drill simulated a “tsumani alert” sounded after an 8.5 magnitude earthquake at Sumatra Island of Indonesia. As soon as information about the alert was communicated, special rescue teams swung into action to shift villagers to safe places. They demonstrated how the chain of communication and operations should function.

Nagapattinam Collector S.Suresh Kumar inspected the exercise at Seruthur and interacted with the rescue personnel and villagers on how to protect themselves in case a tsunami alert is sounded. He urged the villagers to provide information on natural disasters and calamities to the authorities by dialling the toll free number 1077.

Tiruvarur Collector L.Nirmal Raj said officers and personnel from various departments and agencies participated in the mock exercise. The ‘tsunami alert’ was communicated to the villagers through loud speakers and chain of communication was put to test.

In Thanjavur, Collector A.Annadurai supervised the exercise from the control room.