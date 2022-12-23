Mock counter terrorism exercise held at Tiruchi airport

December 23, 2022 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A mock counter terrorism exercise was organised at the Tiruchi international airport on Friday to check the preparedness of security agencies and other stakeholders and their swift response in such a crisis situation.

Personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) of the Tiruchi airport in coordination with the Tiruchi City Police and other stakeholders conducted the multi- agency mock counter terrorism exercise for nearly an hour at the city side of the airport to “thwart the intrusion of armed terrorists.”

Personnel of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad of the police also participated in the exercise which was supervised by the Tiruchi Airport Director P. Subramani, Deputy Commandant, CISF, Tiruchi Airport and senior officers of the City Police, the sources added.