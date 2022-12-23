ADVERTISEMENT

Mock counter terrorism exercise held at Tiruchi airport

December 23, 2022 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

  A mock counter terrorism exercise was organised at the Tiruchi international airport on Friday to check the preparedness of security agencies and other stakeholders and their swift response in such a crisis situation.

Personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) of the Tiruchi airport in coordination with the Tiruchi City Police and other stakeholders conducted the multi- agency mock counter terrorism exercise for nearly an hour at the city side of the airport to “thwart the intrusion of armed terrorists.”

  Personnel of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad of the police also participated in the exercise which was supervised by the Tiruchi Airport Director P. Subramani, Deputy Commandant, CISF, Tiruchi Airport and senior officers of the City Police, the sources added. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US