Mobile X-ray unit flagged off

A mobile digital X-ray unit, to screen people for tuberculosis in the district, was flagged off by Collector S. Sivarasu on Monday.

The mobile unit has been deployed as part of the efforts of the Health Department to eradicate tuberculosis by the end of 2025. The unit would visit various parts of the district to screen people at their doorstep for possible infection. Those detected with the disease would be provided follow-up treatment.

The unit will cover Tiruchi Corporation limits till December 16; Manapparai, Vaiyampatti and Marungapurai taluks from December 17 to 25 and Manikandam, Andhanallur, Tiruverumbur, Pullampadi, Lalgudi, Musiri, Thottiyam, Thuraiyur, Uppilliyapuram and Thathaiyengarpet taluks from December 27 to January 8, Mr. Sivarasu said in a press release.

R. Lakshmi, Joint Director of Medical and Rural Health Services, S.S avithri, Deputy Director (Tuberculosis), and other officials were present.