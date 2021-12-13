Tiruchirapalli

Mobile X-ray unit flagged off

A mobile digital X-ray unit, to screen people for tuberculosis in the district, was flagged off by Collector S. Sivarasu on Monday.

The mobile unit has been deployed as part of the efforts of the Health Department to eradicate tuberculosis by the end of 2025. The unit would visit various parts of the district to screen people at their doorstep for possible infection. Those detected with the disease would be provided follow-up treatment.

The unit will cover Tiruchi Corporation limits till December 16; Manapparai, Vaiyampatti and Marungapurai taluks from December 17 to 25 and Manikandam, Andhanallur, Tiruverumbur, Pullampadi, Lalgudi, Musiri, Thottiyam, Thuraiyur, Uppilliyapuram and Thathaiyengarpet taluks from December 27 to January 8, Mr. Sivarasu said in a press release.

R. Lakshmi, Joint Director of Medical and Rural Health Services, S.S avithri, Deputy Director (Tuberculosis), and other officials were present.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 13, 2021 7:12:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/mobile-x-ray-unit-flagged-off/article37945556.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY