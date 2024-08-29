Mobile veterinary clinics begin operations in districts

The Animal Husbandry Department’s ‘Mobile Veterinary Clinics’ were rolled out in various districts in the central region on Thursday.

The clinics have been launched as part of a Statewide initiative of the department to offer free services to treat livestock reared in remote villages. Each clinic will have a veterinarian and a veterinary assistant, besides a driver.

The clinics are equipped with necessary equipment, a mini lab and medicines required for treating the animals. The vehicles would travel to 12 villages from Monday to Saturday every week, covering two villages every day between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. .

In the afternoons, the clinics would attend to emergency calls received through the call centre launched by the department. Those who wish to avail the service can dial the toll-free number 1962.

The clinics are equipped to perform minor surgeries, carry out vaccination, deworming, and artificial insemination among other veterinary service. Perambalur MLA M. Prabakaran inspected the vehicle.

In Tiruchi, K.N. Nehru, Minister for Municipal Administration, inaugurated the services of nine mobile clinics on Thursday in the presence of Collector M. Pradeep Kumar and other officials. Ten clinics have been allotted for the district to cover villages in 14 panchayat unions.

Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar inaugurated the services of four mobile clinics allotted to Ariyalur district in the presence of P. Rathinasamy, Collector. One mobile clinic has been allotted for every one lakh heads of cattle, Mr. Sivasankar said.

Perambalur Collector Grace Lalrindiki Pachuau inspected the vehicles and handed over the keys of the two mobile clinics while in Mayiladuthurai Collector A.P. Mahabharathi launched the services of three mobile clinics. Karur district has been allotted six mobile clinics and they were launched by M. Thangavel on Thursday.

Twelve mobile veterinary units allocated for Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts to provide medical services at farmers’ doorstep to rear their cattle in good health were commissioned.

While seven units were allotted to the Thanjavur district, five were to the Tiruvarur district.

While the mobile units allocated for Thanjavur district would be stationed at the Thanjavur Multi-speciality Veterinary Hospital and the Kumbakonam and Pattukottai veterinary hospitals, in Tiruvarur district these units would be stationed at the veterinary hospitals at Nannilam, Koradachery, Edamelaiyur, Mannargudi, and Thiruthuraipoondi.