Mobile vaccination teams launched in Tiruvarur

TIRUVARUR

23 August 2021 17:59 IST

Mobile vaccination teams were launched in the district on Monday in an attempt to step up vaccination against COVID-19.

A.K.S.Vijayan, Tamil Nadu Government’s Special Representative in New Delhi, flagged off the mobile medical teams, which would fan out to different parts of the district to administer the vaccine to the people, in the presence of Collector P. Gayathri Krishnan and other officials.

Mr.Vijayan said 3,59,568 persons had been administered the first dose of the vaccine and 55,421 persons had been given the second shot in the district so far. While special camps were also being organised in various parts of the districts, the mobile teams would reach out to senior citizens, persons with disabilities and others to vaccinate them at their doorstep.

Thirty mobile medical teams would be deployed in the 10 taluks of the district under the initiative, he added.