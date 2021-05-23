Tiruchirapalli

Mobile sale of vegetables gets underway in Pudukottai

Minister for Law S. Regupathy inaugurating mobile sale of vegetables to public at Pudukottai on Sunday.  

Minister for Law S. Regupathy on Sunday inaugurated mobile sale of vegetables in Pudukottai town on the eve of a week-long intense lockdown.

Mr. Regupathy said steps had been taken to conduct the sale at 60 places across over the district through the Cooperative Department. Vegetables would be made available to the general public through mobile units. The move was aimed at ensuring supply of vegetables at a lesser cost and without any interruption during the lockdown.

He appealed to the people to strictly adhere to safety guidelines and to stay at home during the stringent lockdown that had been announced in their interest.

Collector P. Uma Maheswari and district officials participated, an official release said.

