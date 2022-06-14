Mobile phones not permitted on campus: Minister

: Mobile phones are not permitted in schools and will be confiscated from students in case they possess the gadgets in campus; the seized mobile phones will not be returned, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said in Tiruchi on Tuesday.

A circular to this effect has already been issued, the Minister told mediapersons. Since the students had been used to attending online classes for the last two years, refresher programmes will be conducted initially to fix their tendency to get distracted.

Non-government organisations and police department have been roped in to engage the students about POCSO Act and other such important aspects for the first week for Plus One and Plus Two students. Likewise, refresher programmes will be conducted for students of levels I to X.

On NEET, the Minister said the State was in the midst of a legal process (to get it scrapped) and was hopeful of emerging successful.

To a query on condition imposed on parents by private schools for purchase of books and uniforms, Mr. Mahesh said the schools have to desist from the practice factoring in the economic setback caused to the families by the pandemic.

The rising patronage for government schools was a matter of pride. School heads must not insist on transfer certificates for students seeking admission. The documents will be automatically generated online with the EMIS (Education Management Information System) number within three days.

To cater to the growing number of students, measures have been initiated for scaling up infrastructure and manpower. A notification has been issued by Teachers Recruitment Board for filling 9,494 teacher vacancies, the Minister said.

Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme will remain for now and be wound up in a phased manner, he said.