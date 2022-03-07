Mobile exhibition on V.O. Chidambaranar flagged off

Collector S. Sivarasu at the inauguration of a mobile photo exhibition in memory of freedom fighter VO Chidambaranar in Tiruchi on Monday.

A mobile exhibition depicting the life of freedom fighter V.O. Chidambaranar was flagged off by District Collector S.Sivarasu at the St.John’s Vestry Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School here on Monday.

The exhibitions, set up inside an air-conditioned bus, features photographs on the important events in the life of the freedom fighter.

Mr.Sivarasu said that the mobile exhibition would visit various parts of the district over the next few days and arrangements have been made for school students to visit the exhibition.

The bus would be stationed at the E.R.Higher Secondary School campus on Tuesday; Mukkulathor Higher Secondary School at Tiruverumbur on Wednesday; Government Boys Higher Secondary, Lalgudi on March 10; Amala Girls Higher Secondary School, Musiri on March 11 and Zamindar’s Government Aided Higher Secondary School, Thuraiyur, on March 12. Students in around the localities can visit exhibition, he said.