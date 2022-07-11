Mobile digital x-ray unit launched

A mobile digital X-ray unit to screen people for tuberculosis in the district was flagged off by Collector P. Sri Venkada Priya and Perambalur MLA M. Prabakaran on Monday.

The mobile unit, costing about ₹45 lakh, has been deployed as part of the efforts of the Health Department to eradicate tuberculosis by 2025. The unit will visit various parts of the district to screen people at their doorstep for possible infection and carry out sputum tests. Those detected with the disease will be given follow-up treatment.

The Collector also administered World Population Day pledge and distributed prizes to winners of essay writing and painting competitions organised to mark the day.

Deputy Director of Health Asokan, Deputy Director (Tuberculosis) R. Nedunchezhian and other officials were present.