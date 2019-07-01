Mobile digital banking system launched in Tiruvarur, Thanjavur

A mobile digital banking system (MDBS) service was launched by the Indian Overseas Bank, which is the lead district bank for Tiruvarur and Thanjavur, on Monday.

The MDBS van housing the facilities such as automated teller machine and passbook printing machine with a banking correspondent on duty would visit the villages so as to serve the people having savings bank account in the IOB.

Apart from providing basic banking services, the account holders and general public could also avail information about various social security schemes such as Atal Pension Scheme, implemented through banks by the Union government, from the banking correspondent. The banking correspondent present at the van would guide those interested and eligible to enrol their names in the social security schemes, according to official sources.

While Tiruvarur Collector T. Anand inaugurated the service at the Collectorate, at Thanjavur the van was flagged off by Collector A. Annadurai.