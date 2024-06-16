Mobile camps continue in Kalaignar Nagar; probe on to find cause of water contamination

While the diarrhoea cases in North Tharanallur have come down, the Tiruchi Corporation has employed a team of workers to find out the reasons for the water contamination.

Some of the patients were discharged from the hospital on Sunday. A mobile medical team is monitoring the condition of those discharged from the hospital and those who received treatment at a special camp conducted at Kalaignar Nagar in Ward 16, North Tharanallur, where most cases were reported.

The outbreak of diarrhoea was reportedly due to sewage water contaminating the drinking water and the origin point was yet to be determined by the authorities. A team of workers of the Corporation is working to check the point where the water was contaminated at Veraggupetta from where Kalaignar Nagar gets water.

A senior health official of the Corporation said the outbreak could have been controlled well if the affected patients received medication on time. “If there was a separate water connection to Kalaignar Nagar, this problem would not have never occurred because it would be easier to rectify any contamination if there was an exclusive water tank for this area. However, the problem will be solved in two or three days,” said another official of the Corporation.

