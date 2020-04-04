Mobile Aavin sales outlet launched

PUDUKOTTAI

A mobile Aavin sales outlet was launched in Pudukottai district on Saturday to provide milk supply to residents at their door step.

Launching the outlet, Collector P.Uma Maheswari said that Aavin milk was also being sold through the mobile unit already launched by the Department of Cooperation for selling vegetables to residents.

Earlier, Ms.Uma Maheswari inspected the Aavin milk processing unit at Kalyanaramapuram in the town and checked whether proper hygiene was being maintained. Employees at the unit were functioning wearing face masks and were following hand hygiene.

Aavin has also ensured that milk producers maintain personal distancing norms while supplying milk to the societies. Similarly, customers should also ensure one metre personal distance while lining up to buy the Aavin milk sachets, she said.

Earlier, speaking at a meeting traders representatives to review the supply of essential commodities in the district, Ms.Uma Maheswari made it clear that shopkeepers would be held responsible for customers adopting personal distancing norms in their shops.

“It is the responsibility of shop keepers to ensure that their customers maintained one metre distance while waiting to make their purchases. Shops where the practice is not adopted will be sealed,” she said.

She also encouraged the traders to take orders over telephone and deliver the goods at the doorstep of their customers.

Owners and employees in shops should wear appropriate protective gear. They should frequently clean their hands using sanitisers or wash their hands using soap.

In a statement issued here later, Ms.Uma Maheswari said that all persons seeking passes for travel for reasons of marriages, deaths or medical treatment can apply online at the district website: https://pudukkottai.nic.in/