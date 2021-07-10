TiruchirapalliTIRUCHI 10 July 2021 19:39 IST
MNM cadre decry rising fuel prices
Updated: 10 July 2021 19:39 IST
Makkal Needhi Maiam cadre staged a protest near Anna Statue in Tiruchi on Saturday condemning rising prices of fuel.
The demonstration was held in response to the State-wide stir at district headquarters, called by the party against the continuing rise in prices of petrol, diesel and domestic LPG.
The party criticised the high State and central levies on petrol, diesel and LPG and sought a reduction in the fuel prices.
