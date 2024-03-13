MMK appeals to M.K Stalin to reconsider denial of Lok Sabha seat or provide assurance of a Rajya Sabha seat in 2025

March 13, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - Tiruchi

Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) leader M. H. Jawahirullah on Wednesday said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should reconsider allotting a seat for their party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The appeal came after MMK’s emergency executive meeting held here following the denial of seats to the party by DMK

Mr. Jawahirullah said, “Both in pain and perseverance we appeal to the DMK that a seat be allotted to us in this alliance. Our State council happened today and stressed the same. If not, at least a Rajya Sabha seat, be allotted to us. “

“To protect social justice, left parties were given due seats, likewise only DMK can give justice to Muslims by giving its due recognition and representation. We have conveyed this to M.K. Stalin. We are emphasising it again here. At the same time if the nation moves towards a dictatorship, distorting the constitution, damaging secularism and rights of state governments there won’t be any justice to speak of.” he added.

Mr. Jawahirullah said the party firmly stands with INDIA alliance. “Beyond party interests, the Muslim cause, MMK is concerned about the nation’s welfare. We are also concerned that in no way should the INDIA alliance face a hindrance in its victory in Tamil Nadu.”