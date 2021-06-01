Tiruchirapalli

MMHRC donates oxygen concentrators

THANJAVUR

The Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre (MMHRC) has donated 30 oxygen concentrators to the Tamil Nadu government for treating COVID-19 positive patients.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the MMHRC congratulated the State government for its efforts to save people from the pandemic and as part of their contribution in the war against the novel coronavirus. The Centre had donated Oxygen Concentrators worth ₹ 1.50 crore to the government for use at various places in the State.

It also donated ₹ 25 lakh to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.


