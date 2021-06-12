MLA reviews works

12 June 2021 19:41 IST

THANJAVUR

The progress of works implemented in Kumbakonam under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme sponsored by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs was reviewed by the Kumbakonam MLA G.Anbalagan on Saturday.

Municipal officials led by the Commissioner, Lakshmi attended the meeting convened by the MLA at his office near the Mahamagam Tank and explained to him the progress of works on an outlay of ₹ 100 crore.

They informed the MLA that the civic body had taken up the work of relaying of roads dug or cut to lay pipelines and expected to complete it at an additional expenditure of ₹ 25 crore.