MLA, councillor lend helping hand to families to celebrate Deepavali

November 11, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

Two children of a poor family in Punalvasal hamlet near Peravurani in Thanjavur district realised their desire to celebrate Deepavali, thanks to Peravurani MLA N. Ashokkumar.

Sabari, 13, and his sister Jenifer Mary, 10, lost their father Michael a few years ago and are being taken care of by their mother, Jacqueline Mary, an agricultural labourer residing in a thatched house. They were keen on celebrating Deepavali with new clothes, sweets and firecrackers, like everyone else, though were aware that their family’s financial status made that wish a mere dream.

On coming to know of this, social activists such as Jakubarali of Peravurani brought the children’s wishes to the notice of Mr. Ashokkumar who volunteered to fulfil them. The family was brought to the MLA’s house on Friday where he handed them new clothes to all three, sweets and firecrackers along with cash of ₹5,000, Mr. Jakubarali said.

Meanwhile, a cancer patient, Iyappan of Nannilam Nemmeli in Nannilam Town Panchayat in Tiruvarur district, received financial help from Town Panchayat Councillor S. Saravanan. The councillor on coming to know of the constrained financial status of Iyappan’s family extended his help to them to celebrate Deepavali like other families in the area.