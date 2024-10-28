MJK welcomes Vijay’s stand against divisive politics and corruption

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay’s decision to refrain from making any criticism against the AIADMK in his address at the party’s first State conference suggests the possibility of a future alliance between the two parties, according to Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi (MJK) general secretary S.S. Haroon Rasheed.

Mr. Rasheed, in his press conference here on Monday, expressed MJK’s support for Vijay’s statements against sectarian politics and corruption. “MJK welcomes Mr. Vijay’s declaration and hopes he will continue to stand by these ideals,” he said.

He appreciated Vijay’s tributes to freedom fighters, language martyrs, and Tamil scholars. However, Mr. Rasheed expressed disappointment that Mr. Vijay did not include Quaid-E-Millath’s portrait, noting that Quaid-E-Millath had played a significant role in raising the demand for Tamil as India’s official language in Parliament.