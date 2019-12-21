Miyawaki method of afforestation

The City Corporation and the Department of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments on Friday organised an afforestation drive under Miyawaki method in Srirangam in an attempt to increase the green cover in the city.

The Miyawaki method, developed by a Japanese botanist after whom it is named, involves planting saplings in small areas, causing them to "fight" for resources and grow nearly 10 times quicker.

S. Sivasubramanian, Corporation Commissioner, inaugurated the drive along with P. Jeyaraman, Joint Commissioner, Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, Srirangam.

“Around 10,000 saplings are being planted on the 5000 square metre space at the Nandavanam in Srirangam. All the saplings are native species and will grow well in this environment,” Mr. Sivasubramanian said at the event.

The Corporation will undertake more such efforts in other parts of the city, officials said. S. Vaithiyanathan, Assistant Commissioner, Srirangam Zone, A. Amuthavalli, City Engineer, M. Jeganathan, City Health Officer, and other Corporation officials, HR&CE officials, students and residents took part and planted tree saplings.