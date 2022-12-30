ADVERTISEMENT

Mixing of faeces in water tank is an act of barbarians, says CPI(M) leader

December 30, 2022 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretary K. Balakrishnan on Friday said mixing of faeces by unidentified persons in an overhead water tank supplying drinking water to Adi Dravidar families at Vengaivayal in Pudukottai district was a barbaric act. 

“What happened in Vengaivayal recently was an awful and worst incident which has made us hang our heads in shame,” Mr. Balakrishnan said. Speaking to reporters at Cauvery Nagar near Vellanur, he said the “nasty act” committed by “barbarians” belittled human civilisation.

Stating that the party strongly condemned the unsavoury incident, Mr. Balakrishnan said the act had been committed with evil intentions towards the poor Adi Dravidar families. He appreciated the Collector, Superintendent of Police and officials besides the Gandarvakottai MLA M. Chinnadurai for their swift action upon receipt of information. 

He said some anti-social elements were behind this incident which had brought a bad name to the village. The district administration and the police should make necessary arrangements to ensure protection to thwart any caste-related violence emanating as a sequel to the incident. Earlier, CPI-M cadre led by Mr. Balakrishnan staged a demonstration at Cauvery Nagar demanding the arrest of anti-social elements behind the incident.  Mr. Balakrishnan went to the village and interacted with the residents. 

CONNECT WITH US